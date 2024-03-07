Ludhiana: 5 men assault rival, his friends in hospital

A group of at least five persons assaulted a patient admitted at the community health centre in Khanna and his friend with iron rods and sticks, police said on Thursday. The victim was admitted to hospital for treatment after being assaulted by the same accused earlier. (HT File Photo)

The victim was admitted to hospital for treatment after being assaulted by the same accused earlier.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The accused have been identified as Prince, Manpreet Singh alias Manu of Sekhon village, Sanju, Rama of Ravidas Mohalla of Khanna and Noon of Khanna.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Sharanjit Singh of Kot Sekhon village of Khanna. The complainant stated that the accused had assaulted his friend Gurdeep Singh a few days ago following an old rivalry and he was admitted to community health centre in Khanna for treatment.

Sharanjit stated that he went to the health centre to see his friend on Wednesday. He was taking Gurdeep for X-ray when the accused barged in the hospital and attacked them with iron rods and sticks.

“The accused were threatening that Gurdeep Singh had survived the last attack, but they will kill him today. When I intervened, the accused assaulted me with an iron rod and I fell on the ground,” the victim said.

“Gurdeep Singh tried to escape from the spot, but the accused nabbed him outside the OPD block. The accused assaulted him badly. After hospital employees gathered there hearing the cries, the accused escaped from the spot,” he added.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, SHO at City 2 police station Khanna, said that a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.