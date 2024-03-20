Ludhiana: 50 bottles of illicit liquor seized from bike-borne man

The excise department intensified has its drive against illicit liquor in Ludhiana. On Tuesday late night, excise inspectors Harshpinder Singh and Balkaran Singh along with the police laid a naka on Janetpura Road. The police arrested accused Gurmail Singh of Sherewala village, Sidhwan Bet, on the spot. (HT Photo)

During the checking, the team seized 50 bottles of illicit liquor from a bike.

A case under sections 61/1/14 and 78(2) of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against him at Sidhwan Bet police station.