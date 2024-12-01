Ludhiana: 50 impounded bikes gutted in Sarabha Nagar police station

Around 50 confiscated bikes were gutted after fire broke out in the ‘malkhana’ of the Sarabha Nagar police station late on Sunday evening, said fire officials. Fire officials said the ‘malkhana’ had around 100 confiscated vehicles and around half of them were damaged. (HT file photo for representation)

Police officials claimed that fire broke out around 8.20 pm and firemen reached the spot on time and the flames were doused in half an hour. Fire officials claimed that two fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire officials said the ‘malkhana’ had around 100 confiscated vehicles and around half of them were damaged.

Fire officials said the reason behind the fire incident is known. The area is full of wild grass and garbage.