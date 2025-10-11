Ludhiana: 53-yr-old alleges rape, 1 booked

A 53-year-old woman has accused her former live-in partner of thrashing and sexually assaulting her after she refused to withdraw a court case regarding her stay in a house in Pavittar Nagar. The Haibowal police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Avtar Singh of Haibowal. ASI Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 69 of the BNS has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The woman stated in her complaint that she had divorced her husband 25 years ago. She met Avtar Singh in 2006 and both ventured into a live-in relationship. The woman stated that the behaviour of Avtar Singh changed five months ago and he started living at some other place. Later, the accused started forcing her to vacate the house. As she had no other place to live, she moved to the court and filed a case seeking stay in the house, she mentioned.

She alleged that the accused turned up at the house one week ago and asked her to withdraw the case. The accused also asked her to vacate the house. When she refused, he thrashed her badly and also raped her, she alleged. “The accused left the house threatening me,” she added.

ASI Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise of marriage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest, he added.