Ludhiana: 54 players picked inhockey selection trials

As many as 54 students--18 from each category-- were picked during the selection trials for hockey held at Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy in Jarkhar on Tuesday, for the sports wings of U-14, U-17 and U-19. About 177 players registered under the three categories. The selected players would be provided with free accommodation and diet along with other sports facilities in the academy as per the instructions of the Punjab school education department. (HT Photo)

Interested players were asked to report at the Jarkhar Hockey Stadium on Tuesday at 9 am with their eligibility and age proof and their certificates related to achievements in sports activities.

The selected players would be provided with free accommodation and diet along with other sports facilities in the academy as per the instructions of the Punjab school education department. The sports wing of Senior Secondary School in Jarkhar, for hockey, functions under the mentorship of Jarkhar Hockey Academy, equipped with sports grounds, hostels and all other required facilities.

The principal of Senior Secondary School, Jarkhar, Hardev Singh and the director of Jarkhar Hockey Academy, Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said that while the selected players would get the opportunity to play at the state level in the competitions organised by the Punjab school education department, they would also be given a chance to compete at the sub-junior and junior level national championship, organised by Hockey India, which is going to be held in New Delhi from August 3 to 9.

The selection committee formed by the Punjab school education department included Jagmohan Singh, Harinder Singh and Harpreet Singh. On this occasion, principal Hardev Singh, director of Jarkhar Hockey Academy Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, coach Gursatinder Singh Pargat, Paramjit Kaur Bhutta, Kamaljit Kaur, Harpreet Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, coach Paramjit Singh Grewal, Pawanpreet Singh Dangora, Jagdev Singh Jarkhar, Raghbir Singh Dangora, Singara Singh Jarkhar were also present.