Ludhiana | 56 attend webinar on cultivation of vegetable crops at PAU

The department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised an online webinar on ‘Cultivation of Vegetable Crops during Rainy Season’ under the guidance of Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, department of vegetable science, in which as many as 56 farmers and students of various departments participated.

Dhillon oriented the participants about the need and importance of crop diversification through vegetable crops to save our natural resources and to increase the income of farmers.

He explained about the newly released varieties/hybrids of vegetables, cropping sequences, seed production of vegetable crops and nutritious kitchen garden model developed by PAU.

Mamta Pathak, principal vegetable breeder, advised the farmers to adopt recommended cultural practices for successful cultivation of okra and bitter gourd.

SAH Patel, olericulturist, explained various agronomic practices such as field preparation, sowing time, seed rate, irrigation and weed control for successful rainy season tomato cultivation.

While Mohinder Kaur, vegetable breeder, imparted knowledge about cultivation practices of brinjal and shared her experiences about sowing time, seed rate, nursery raising and irrigation practices of brinjal, Abhishek Sharma, principal virologist (vegetables), informed about the diseases of rainy season vegetables and their control measures and displayed the live whitefly and sooty mould symptoms on chilli in Sunam district.

