Ludhiana: 6 booked for kidnapping man over monetary dispute

At least six persons allegedly kidnapped a man from outside his house following a monetary dispute in the Green Avenue Colony of City Raikot.

At the time of the incident, the victim along with his wife and mother had returned home after paying obeisance at a shrine in Malerkotla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Beant Singh, Khushwant Singh, Harvinder Singh, alias Kala Singh — all residents of Dholan village, Raman and Bila of Ludhiana and other accused is yet to be identified.

The police have registered an FIR following the complaint lodged by Kanwaljit Kaur, wife of victim Ajay Dhaliwal.

She said that they reside in Green Avenue Colony on rent and on September 30 when they returned home and were parking their car, the accused were already standing there and two vehicles, an Alto car and a Bolero SUV, were parked outside the house.

The woman stated that the accused manhandled her husband and forcibly made him sit in their vehicle and fled. They also took their vehicle. The woman added that her husband had borrowed money from the accused. They were forcing him to return the money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Lakhwinder Singh said that a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the city Raikot police station and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.