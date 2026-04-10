Ludhiana: 6-yr-old girl killed, 2 hurt as truck hits stationary car near Khanna

A six-year-old girl was killed and two women travelling in the same car were seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into their stationary vehicle, which had stopped following a flat tyre on the National Highway near Khanna on Thursday. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Khanna and later referred to Patiala for further treatment. (HT Photo)

According to police, a Patiala-based family was returning home after attending a wedding in Ludhiana when their car developed a flat tyre after hitting a pothole on the Khanna stretch. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the roadside to replace the tyre. While the car was stationary, a speeding truck coming from behind crashed into it with great force, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Navdeep Kaur, 6, died on the spot. Her aunt Sharanjit Kaur and another relative, Dimple, sustained serious injuries. A man and another child in the car escaped with minor injuries, police said, adding that the exact sequence of events is under investigation, though initial findings indicate the car had stopped after suffering a flat tyre on a pothole-ridden stretch of the highway.

Locals said the National Highway section near Khanna is in poor condition with deep potholes, leading to frequent accidents involving heavy vehicles.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Khanna and later referred to Patiala for further treatment. Medical officials said one of the women remains in critical condition.

SHO Sukhwinder Pal Singh of City Khanna police station said a case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the unidentified truck driver.