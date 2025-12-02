Ludhiana: 6 yrs on, demand for footbridge remains unheard, say residents

For nearly six years, residents of Dhandari Kalan and Dhandari Khurd have been waiting for a footbridge or underpass to safely cross the railway line that separates the two localities. Despite repeated pleas, authorities have not acted, leaving children, elderly residents, and daily commuters to risk their lives on unsafe routes or by climbing the railway safety wall. People crossing the tracks to scale the wall erected by the railways. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The nearby flyover, which passes over the tracks, lacks a footpath, leaving pedestrians exposed to moving traffic and increasing the risk of accidents.

The problem began in 2019, when the railways erected a safety wall along the railway line to prevent trespassing. While the wall was intended to enhance safety, it ended up creating a new hazard. Locals now have to climb over it, often with bicycles, to reach the other side, exposing themselves to serious risks.

“Every time we need to get to the other side, it’s a struggle,” said Sukwinder Singh, a local resident who has been petitioning authorities for a footbridge or underpass. “The wall hasn’t solved the problem; it has made life much more difficult for everyone here.”

Schoolchildren are particularly vulnerable. “In winter, a thick layer of fog covers the area. There are no warning alarms or official crossings, and children rushing to school are always at risk of a serious accident,” said Dilpreet Singh Bains.

Senior citizens, too, face immense difficulties. Many have to collect old-age pensions from banks located in Dhandari Kalan, across the tracks.

“Some elderly residents are too frail to scale the wall. Young boys in the locality constantly have to help them,” said Harjinder Singh.

Even routine errands, such as catching a bus or visiting a doctor, involve crossing the railway line.

Efforts to resolve the issue have been largely ineffective.

In 2021, a railway team visited the site to assess the situation, but no concrete steps were taken. In December 2022, Ludhiana MP Amar Singh raised the matter in Parliament, requesting that railways or the road transport and highways ministry construct a footbridge. However, there has been no update on whether the demand is being addressed.

The Ferozepur Division of the railways did not respond to repeated requests for comment.