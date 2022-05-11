Ludhiana: 60 acres of land freed from illegal possession in Sahnewal
The district administration on Tuesday cleared over 60 acres of land of illegal possession at Mand Chaunta village in Sahnewal in the presence of Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.
Dhaliwal was accompanied by MLAs Hardeep Singh Mundian, Jagtar Singh Dyalpura and Jeevan Singh Sangowal; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, DDPO Sanjeev Kumar and other officials.
He said that a total of 121 acres of government land has been freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district so far.
He said that the land at Mand Chaunta was occupied by illegally by 18 people of the same village since 2007, when the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP was in power in Punjab.
Lashing out at Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress for not taking any concrete steps against such illegal activities in their tenures, the minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will expedite the ongoing drive against encroachments in coming days.
He said that the land being reclaimed across the state will be will be leased out for agriculture purposes as well as commercial purposes. “Some of the them can also be sold to further strengthen the state exchequer,” Dhaliwal added.
He said as per a 2010 report , there are over 50,000 acres of government land under illegal possession and directions had been issued to the department to prepare a new report up to 2021 so that requisite action can be initiated.
On behalf of the AAP government, Dhaliwal urged those in illegal possession on these lands to free them, so that they can be utilised for the development of the state. He said the department is fully geared up to follow all legal proceedings to free these lands. He added that the state government will also honour all officials, panchayat members and residents who will assist them in making the drive a success.
Block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Gurpreet Singh Mangat, panchayat secretary Kamaljit Singh, sarpanch Nirmal Singh and other officials were also present.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer who bludgeoned roommate to death arrested
Police on Tuesday arrested the labourer who had bludgeoned Huseen's roommate to death with a griddle at their rented accommodation in Dhandhari . The accused Huseen Khan, 27, had gone to his rented accommodation to collect his belongings so that he could leave the city. But, before he could escape, the police nabbed him. The victim lost his consciousness and started bleeding profusely. Huseen has been booked for murder.
-
Hooda meets Yogendra Yadav, Tikait ahead of Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav and heard their proposals before finalising the agenda on agriculture sector at the Congress Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur. Hooda is the convener of the Congress panel on agriculture for the Shivir, which has been asked to draft an agenda for discussion on agriculture sector. Yadav said he raised several points in the interests of farmers before Hooda.
-
Ludhiana: 50-year-old man held for raping 2 daughters
The Model Town police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18. In her complaint, the 48-year-old mother of the victims, who is a resident of Abdullapur, stated that she has five daughters, out of which two are married, one is 18-years-old and other two are minors. He had promised that he will not repeat it and she did not go through with it.
-
ULB minister’s surprise to Panipat MC: 2 staffers terminated for dereliction of duty
Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta recommended that the services of two outsourced employees be terminated for dereliction of duty during a surprise visit to the Panipat municipal corporation. The minister noted that the mayor's personal assistant Manpreet was absent, though he had been marked present in the register. The staff said that Manpreet, who is related to the mayor Avneet Kaur had gone to Shimla with her.
-
Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee
The Jamalpur police arrested a shopkeeper on Tuesday for stalking his 20-year-old employee and sending her lewd messages. The accused has been identified as Ashfaq of Samrat Colony, Giaspura. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the woman's father. He stated that his daughter worked at Ashfaq's shop and he had been stalking her and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics