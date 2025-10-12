Ludhiana: 60-year-old arrested after 2 men die of overdose

Two days after the death of two men in Nandpura Mohalla at Tibba Road, the police arrested an elderly man for allegedly providing them with intoxicants. The man was captured in CCTV cameras dragging the body of one of the deceased out of his house. An FIR under Section 105 of the BNS has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused has been identified as Gurmukh Singh, 60, of Nandpura. The FIR has been registered on the statement of a woman of Tilak Nagar, mother of one of the victims, Ranbir Singh. The other victim has been identified as Kaka.

The bodies of the duo were found in the area on Thursday. While one of the bodies was found lying outside a house, the other was discovered dead inside. The woman alleged that Gurmukh Singh had administered overdose of intoxicants to the duo following which they died. After their death, the accused tried to dispose of the bodies and he was captured on camera while dragging a body in the street.

ASI Rajinder Singh, in-charge at Subhash Nagar police post, said the duo were frequent visitors to the house and they reportedly consumed drugs here.” On Wednesday night, they died under mysterious circumstances. Instead of informing the police, Gurmukh Singh tried to dispose of bodies on his own,” he said.

He added that an FIR under Sections 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. He has been arrested. The ASI added that Ranbir Singh was a driver while Kaka used to work at a local dhaba.