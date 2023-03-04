Ludhiana: 64-yr-old dies after stone flicked by vehicle hits him

In a freak accident, a 64-year-old labourer died after a stone suspected to have flown from the tyre of a speeding vehicle hit his head on national highway in Khanna near Markfed godown.

(HT Photo)

The man sustained a deep wound on his forehead in the incident on Friday night following which the family suspected that he was shot dead.

However, the post mortem report suggested that he was hit by a stone, probably thrown by the tyre of a speedy vehicle. The man suffered a brain haemorrhage and died.

The deceased has been identified as Girija Prasad of Focal Point in Khanna. He was a labourer at a sheller.

Sunil Kumar, son of the deceased, said that his mother Anita Devi runs a tea stall at Focal Point near the national highway. On Friday night, his father was sitting on the bench outside the tea stall when something hit his head. He collapsed on the spot and died.

On being informed the City Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO at city Khanna, said that the family alleged that Prasad was shot dead by unidentified men. When they investigated, they found no evidence of a gunshot. The postmortem report confirmed that he was not hit by a bullet.

The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC following the statement of the kin of the deceased.