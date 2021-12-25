Ludhiana | 65-year-old daily wager hacked to death

A 65-year-old daily wager was found dead near Butahari Canal Bridge in Dehlon on Thursday.

The victim, Sindar Singh of Dehlon village, was hacked to death with his axe and was found a kilometre away from the canal. His daughter, Bakhshish Kaur, 35, said he had gone to paint eucalyptus trees on forest land on Wednesday, but did not return home.

Police suspect that Singh was hacked to death over some personal enmity as he was neither carrying money nor carrying an expensive mobile phone. He had also been seen consuming liquor with an unidentified man before his murder.

Inspector Daljit Singh, Dehlon station house officer, said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.