Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 65-year-old daily wager hacked to death
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 65-year-old daily wager hacked to death

Ludhiana police suspect that the victim was hacked to death over some personal enmity as he was neither carrying money nor carrying an expensive mobile phone.
Inspector Daljit Singh, Dehlon station house officer, said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo)
Inspector Daljit Singh, Dehlon station house officer, said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 04:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 65-year-old daily wager was found dead near Butahari Canal Bridge in Dehlon on Thursday.

The victim, Sindar Singh of Dehlon village, was hacked to death with his axe and was found a kilometre away from the canal. His daughter, Bakhshish Kaur, 35, said he had gone to paint eucalyptus trees on forest land on Wednesday, but did not return home.

Police suspect that Singh was hacked to death over some personal enmity as he was neither carrying money nor carrying an expensive mobile phone. He had also been seen consuming liquor with an unidentified man before his murder.

Inspector Daljit Singh, Dehlon station house officer, said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out