Ludhiana: 7 arrested for series of thefts, snatchings

The Sahnewal police have arrested seven accused involved in thefts and snatchings in two separate incidents. The police also recovered stolen valuables from a factory, an auto-rickshaw used in the crime, a mobile phone, and a sharp-edged weapon from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhilash Jha, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, Vijay Kumar alias Vicky, Arman, and Jagjot Singh alias Bhatto, all residents of Dhandari Kalan, along with Prabhleen alias Prabhu of Ishar Nagar and Jagjeet Singh alias Jagga of New Janta Nagar.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sahnewal police station, stated that two separate FIRs were registered on March 17. The first case was filed based on a complaint by Jagdish Singh alias Jagga, a security officer at GS Auto International Limited Factory. He reported that five accused broke into the factory and stole machine tools. Following investigations, the police identified and arrested Abhilash, Harpreet, Vijay, Arman, and Jagjot, recovering the stolen tools.

In the second case, Suraj Kumar of Lohara Road reported being assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone by the three accused, later identified as Prabhleen, Jagjeet, and Munny Kumar. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Prabhleen and Jagjeet, recovering a sharp-edged weapon and the stolen mobile phone.

The SHO revealed that Jagjot Singh alias Bhatto and Prabhleen are habitual offenders, with 5 FIRs already registered against them. The police are continuing their investigation to track down Munny Kumar, who remains at large.