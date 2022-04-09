Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 75 sacks of rice stolen from Pungrain godown
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 75 sacks of rice stolen from Pungrain godown

Though the incident took place on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, the Pungrain godown officials were able to ascertain the number of sacks stolen only recently.
The FIR was registered in Ludhiana on Thursday on the statement of firm manager Vikram Singh, who looks after the godowns of Pungrain. (AFP)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thieves broke into a Pungrain godown in Talwandi Khurd, Mullanpur, and decamped with 75 sacks of rice. Though the incident took place on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, the godown officials were able to ascertain the number of sacks stolen only recently.

The FIR was registered on Thursday on the statement of firm manager Vikram Singh, who looks after the godowns of Pungrain. Godown supervisor Gurwinder Singh had noticed the locks of the godown broken and informed him. Following this, the officials started scanning their records and found that 75 sacks, containing 3,750 kg rice, were missing.

Sub-inspector Manjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 457 (lurking or house tres pass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.

