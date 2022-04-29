Ludhiana | 8 days after leaving for Canada, 19-yr-old booked for ‘assault’
A 19-year-old student has been booked for assault and snatching, despite the accused being in Canada at the time of the incident.
The Mullanpur Dakha police have booked the teenager for assaulting the victim, a Raikot resident, and snatching cash and a gold chain from him.The teenager’s family has raised the issue with senior police officers.
The complainant, Baljinder Singh of Jattpura village, is already facing trial for hurting religious sentiments and assault on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Mandi Ahmedgarh, the father of the accused, a co-accused in the case.
Daljit said the Dakha police had lodged an FIR against him, and his son Prabhjit Singh on April 24 under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 379B (theft), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 ( rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 ( every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) on the complaint of Baljinder Singh of Jattpura village.
What happened?
In the FIR, Baljinder Singh alleged that on April 20, when he was returning from court, some unidentified persons had intercepted him and assaulted him in Mandi Ahmedgarh. They also snatched his gold chain and ₹14,000 cash. The accused allegedly said that “Daljit Singh had sent them to teach him a lesson.”
No investigation was carried out: Family
However, Daljit Singh said that the police had lodged an FIR against him and his son, who had gone to Canada on a study visa on April 12 without investigating the case.
“In 2019, some of the accused, including Baljinder Singh, had thrashed him in a road rage incident, and had also tossed his turban.”
A case was lodged against the accused at Mandi Ahmedgarh and a chargesheet was filed.
“The accused are trying to implicate me in a false case, so that I withdraw my complaint,” he said. Inspector Gurvinder Singh, Dakha station house officer, said the 19-year-old has been booked for conspiracy.
An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the complainant. “If the student was not involved in the assault, and snatching, he will be given a clean chit,” he said.
Chandigarh | Sukhna Lake vaccination centre open only for children in evening
The Covid-19 vaccination centre located at Sukhna Lake will be open only for children of 12 to 18 age group from 4pm to 8pm every day, UT health department officials said on Thursday. The department is focusing on vaccinating eligible children in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.
SAD files complaint against deserters over bid to take party’s Delhi office
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office in the Gurdwara Rakabganj complex. A delegation of SAD leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Bibi Ranjit Kaur and SS Babbar met the DCP, New Delhi.
Ludhiana | ‘NRI relative in a pickle’: A con that conned the cops
Cops, advocates, and laymen: the list of people scammed by online fraudsters pretending to be their long-lost NRI relatives who have found themselves in a bit of a jam is long. These 'non-resident Indians' have three primary modus operandi – promising to deposit a lump sum in the victims' accounts, feigning a medical emergency, and pretending to be stuck at immigration checkpoints. Ludhiana cybercrime cell has lodged 30 such complaints in 27 days.
Fire breaks out in Meena Bazaar godown in Ludhiana
Fire broke out at a Meena Bazaar godown near Chaura Bazar on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of the building. Neighbours called the godown's owner, Shankar, and the fire department officials on spotting smoke emerging from the building. Two tenders were pressed into service for dousing the flames. The cause for the fire is not known yet, but a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.
Chandigarh | Parking policy stuck in first gear
After putting in years of work, Chandigarh administration finally came up with a parking policy in 2020. But two years on, the policy still remains on paper with no actual impact on solving the city's acute and worsening parking problem. Recently, UT adviser Dharam Pal, after a review of the parking policy, found it to be “non-implementable” and directed officials to rework it so that it could be made workable.
