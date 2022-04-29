Ludhiana | 8 days after leaving for Canada, 19-yr-old booked for ‘assault’

A 19-year-old student has been booked for assault and snatching, despite the accused being in Canada at the time of the incident.

The Mullanpur Dakha police have booked the teenager for assaulting the victim, a Raikot resident, and snatching cash and a gold chain from him.The teenager’s family has raised the issue with senior police officers.

The complainant, Baljinder Singh of Jattpura village, is already facing trial for hurting religious sentiments and assault on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Mandi Ahmedgarh, the father of the accused, a co-accused in the case.

Daljit said the Dakha police had lodged an FIR against him, and his son Prabhjit Singh on April 24 under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 379B (theft), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 ( rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 ( every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) on the complaint of Baljinder Singh of Jattpura village.

What happened?

In the FIR, Baljinder Singh alleged that on April 20, when he was returning from court, some unidentified persons had intercepted him and assaulted him in Mandi Ahmedgarh. They also snatched his gold chain and ₹14,000 cash. The accused allegedly said that “Daljit Singh had sent them to teach him a lesson.”

No investigation was carried out: Family

However, Daljit Singh said that the police had lodged an FIR against him and his son, who had gone to Canada on a study visa on April 12 without investigating the case.

“In 2019, some of the accused, including Baljinder Singh, had thrashed him in a road rage incident, and had also tossed his turban.”

A case was lodged against the accused at Mandi Ahmedgarh and a chargesheet was filed.

“The accused are trying to implicate me in a false case, so that I withdraw my complaint,” he said. Inspector Gurvinder Singh, Dakha station house officer, said the 19-year-old has been booked for conspiracy.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the complainant. “If the student was not involved in the assault, and snatching, he will be given a clean chit,” he said.