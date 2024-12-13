Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 800 athletes compete at State Special Olympics

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 14, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The opening ceremony also saw the felicitation of several athletes who excelled at the Asia Pacific Special Olympics in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Around 800 athletes from 60 schools across Punjab and neighboring states are participating in the 25th Punjab State Special Olympics Games and the inaugural North Zone Special Olympics Games, which commenced at Guru Nanak Public School in Sarabha Nagar on Friday.

A palyer in action at the Special Olympic Games in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
A palyer in action at the Special Olympic Games in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The three-day event, organised by Special Olympics Bharat Punjab in collaboration with the District Special Olympics Association, Ludhiana, will feature competitions in bocce, track events, and shot put, and will conclude on December 15.

Deputy commissioner Jitendar Jorwal graced the event as the chief guest. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also attended the event.

Addressing the participants, Sandhwan emphasised the importance of such events in providing athletes with a platform to showcase their skills. “These children, who possess unique abilities, truly deserve a life filled with love, care, and opportunities.”

The opening ceremony also saw the felicitation of several athletes who excelled at the Asia Pacific Special Olympics in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Athletes Himanshu Wadhwa, Rohit Kumar, Marina, and Ankita were recognised for their outstanding performances.

Among the highlights of the event was the 100m dash (male), where Sarabjeet Singh from The Holistic Growth, Mohali, clinched first place. Karanpreet Singh from SSA Sri Fatehgarh Sahib secured second, while Abhishek from SOB Chandigarh came third.

In the 50m dash (male), Vivek Sharma from Atma Sukh, Hoshiarpur won first place, with Sabi from BPS, Amritsar, and Euro from Chaanan Vocational, Jalandhar, finishing second and third, respectively.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On