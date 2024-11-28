Two persons, including a grocer, have been arrested for allegedly selling plastic string in two separate cases during a drive against such sellers in the city. Ludhiana: 850 spools of banned plastic string seized, 2 held

In the first case, the Haibowal police arrested a grocer, identified as Sahil Singla of Rishi Nagar, for storing and selling plastic kite string. The police team seized 600 spools of banned string stored in a plot in Ashiana Colony.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer at the Haibowal police station, said the police received information that the accused was involved in selling banned plastic kite string. Following the tip-off, the police conducted a raid at his plot in Ashiana Colony and recovered 600 spools of plastic kite string.

A case under Sections 51 (liability of an abettor when a different act is committed than the one that was abetted), 125 (reckless or negligent actions that endanger the personal safety or life of others), 223 (disobeying orders issued by a public servant) of BNS and section 15 of Environment Protection Act has been lodged against the accused.

In the second case, the Jamalpur police arrested a Chhawni Mohalla resident and recovered 250 spools of plastic kite string. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mukhtiar Singh said the accused has been identified as Manish Sondhi. He was arrested from the Kohara-Mehlon road during a checking drive. The spools were seized from his car. An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

The sale and storage of plastic kite string is banned as it harms birds, animals besides people.