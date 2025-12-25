Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: 9cr GST evasion by Dera Bassi firm exposed, 1 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 06:04 am IST

According to officials, the firm had fraudulently claimed ineligible ITC to offset its GST liability, resulting in a substantial loss to the government exchequer

The Central GST (CGST) Commissionerate, Ludhiana, has unearthed a Goods and Services Tax evasion worth 8.8 crore involving a metal scrap aggregation firm operating out of Dera Bassi in Punjab. Acting on specific intelligence, CGST officials arrested a partner of the firm for allegedly orchestrating the fraud through fake invoicing and wrongful availing of Input Tax Credit (ITC).

CGST Ludhiana conducted coordinated search operations on December 23, 2025, at multiple premises linked to the firm. (HT Photo)
CGST Ludhiana conducted coordinated search operations on December 23, 2025, at multiple premises linked to the firm. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the firm had fraudulently claimed ineligible ITC to offset its GST liability, resulting in a substantial loss to the government exchequer. The accused is alleged to have used a web of dubious transactions to create the appearance of legitimate business activity, while actually siphoning off tax revenue.

As part of the investigation, CGST Ludhiana conducted coordinated search operations on December 23, 2025, at multiple premises linked to the firm. During these searches, crucial documents and digital records were seized, which reportedly corroborated the scale of the tax evasion.

Senior CGST officials said the arrest was made after sufficient evidence emerged indicating deliberate misuse of the GST framework. “This was not a case of clerical error but a well-planned attempt to defraud the system by availing ineligible ITC through fraudulent means,” an official said.

The investigation is still underway, with authorities probing the possible involvement of other entities and individuals who may have facilitated or benefited from the fake invoicing network. Officials indicated that further arrests cannot be ruled out as the probe expands.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards tax fraud, the CGST Ludhiana Commissionerate stated that such enforcement actions are aimed at safeguarding government revenue and ensuring a level playing field for honest taxpayers. “We remain committed to detecting and dismantling tax evasion rackets and taking strict action against those abusing the GST system,” the department said.

More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 9cr GST evasion by Dera Bassi firm exposed, 1 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The CGST Commissionerate in Ludhiana has uncovered ₹8.8 crore in GST evasion linked to a metal scrap firm in Dera Bassi, arresting a partner for orchestrating fraud through fake invoicing and ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims. Investigations revealed a complex web of dubious transactions aimed at siphoning tax revenue, with further arrests anticipated. The CGST is committed to combating tax fraud.