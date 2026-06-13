Ludhiana: Aadhaar misuse leaves Khanna resident tagged as drug user

A resident of Beeja in Khanna has alleged that his Aadhaar card was fraudulently used to obtain 98 buprenorphine tablets — a medication commonly used in the treatment of opioid dependence — resulting in his name being reflected on the de-addiction registry portal as a drug user despite never having consumed narcotics.

The issue surfaced on November 12 last year when Tarsem Bhardwaj visited civil hospital, Ludhiana, for the mandatory dope test required to obtain an arms licence. (HT FIle)

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The issue surfaced on November 12 last year when Tarsem Bhardwaj visited civil hospital, Ludhiana, for the mandatory dope test required to obtain an arms licence.

After submitting his Aadhaar card, hospital officials allegedly informed him that his name was already registered on the portal and that 98 buprenorphine tablets had been issued in his name.

Claiming he had never consumed drugs, Bhardwaj underwent the test, which reportedly found no traces of narcotic substances in his body.

He subsequently approached the SSP, Khanna, and the deputy commissioner, following which the cyber crime cell initiated an inquiry. Bhardwaj, however, alleged that despite being called twice, his statement was never formally recorded.

He further claimed that police later closed the complaint in February, citing their inability to contact him. However, an RTI reply received in April reportedly stated that the complaint was still under process.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking justice, Bhardwaj has now submitted a fresh complaint to the DIG, Ludhiana Range, demanding a detailed investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking justice, Bhardwaj has now submitted a fresh complaint to the DIG, Ludhiana Range, demanding a detailed investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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