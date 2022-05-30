Ludhiana | AAP and opposition at loggerheads over inauguration of projects
With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on an inauguration spree ahead of municipal elections, the opposition slammed AAP legislators for claiming credit after the Ludhiana North MLA, Madan Lal Bagga, inaugurated a project to install sewer lines alongside Buddha Nullah on Monday.
Bagga along with mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal inaugurated a project to install ‘rising main line’ (interceptor sewer line) from Haibowal bridge over the nullah to Kundanpuri area at the cost of around ₹5-crore. It is one of the components of the ₹650-crore project initiated to clean Buddha Nullah last year.
The sewer line has to be installed to intercept the direct flow of sewerage into nullah and drain out the waste to the sewer treatment plants (STP) through pumping stations.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Sunita Rani said the ₹650-crore project is already going on and was inaugurated last year during the previous government’s tenure. Bagga inaugurated a component of that project just to take credit, she said.
“The AAP legislators are installing new foundation stones in their names for the project which is already going on and are befooling public. Bagga should come up with some new projects and then install foundation stones,” Rani said.
Earlier on May 18, district president of Youth Congress Yogesh Handa also slammed MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi for inaugurating another component of the same ₹650-crore project. Gogi had then inaugurated the work to install sewer lines alongside the nullah in the areas falling under his constituency.
Handa also accused Gogi of trying to take the credit for the project which was inaugurated last year by the then cabinet ministers Manpreet Badal and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
Speaking over the allegations levelled by the opposition, Bagga said, “The allegations are baseless. I have been working for the betterment of the constituency by taking along councillors from other parties too.”
“This component was not included in the first phase of the project. I raised the matter after which it was included in the second phase, so I along with mayor, who belongs to the Congress party, inaugurated the project,” Bagga said.
