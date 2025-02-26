Ludhiana: AAP leader accused of wife’s murder presented in court

A day after being rebuked by the court for producing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anokh Mittal, who was arrested for killing his wife, and his aides a day earlier before the hearing, the Dehlon police produced the accused before the court on Tuesday. The court extended the police remand of the accused for two days. Anokh Mittal along with his female friend Pratiksha and five contract killers were arrested by the police on February 17, a day after murder of his wife Manvi Mittal alias Lips.y (iStock)

In the court, counsel for the complainant Vishawas Bansal accused police of not investigating the matter fairly. He stated that Anokh Mittal was using two mobile phones, which he used in contacting the contract killers and chatting with them, but the police have managed to recover only one mobile phone.

The advocate also alleged that the police were not interested in convincing the court to extend the police remand of the accused.

He also alleged that the police produced the accused before the court on Monday, a day before the police remand of the accused ended. The court of judicial magistrate Nirmala Devi refused to entertain them before the hearing of the case following which the police took all seven accused back in their custody.

Meanwhile, counsel of Pratiksha, one of the accused and a female friend of Anokh Mittal, claimed that she was innocent, and she has no knowledge about the conspiracy.

When contacted, inspector Sukhjinder Singh, station house officer at Dehlon police station, claimed that they took the accused to the court complex on Monday to preserve their fingerprints.

Anokh Mittal along with his female friend Pratiksha and five contract killers were arrested by the police on February 17, a day after murder of his wife Manvi Mittal alias Lipsy. According to the police the accused with the help of contract killers hacked his wife to death near Village Rurka in Dehlon on February 15 late night. The accused tried to prove it a murder during the highway robbery.