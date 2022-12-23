Ludhiana accident: Bus rams into divider on flyover, 4 passengers hurt

At least four passengers suffered minor injuries after a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus rammed into a divider on a flyover near Gill Road at around 7 am on Thursday morning.

The impact of the crash was so strong that the front two tyres of the bus got detached from the body. Due to the mishap, heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the road and police took around four hours to remove the bus and restore flow of traffic.

ASI Deepak Kumar from Division Number 6 police station, who is investigating the case, said that there were around 16 passengers in the bus when the accident took place and the driver told them that he did not notice the divider due to dense fog.

The ASI added that police will take appropriate action after recording statements of the passengers. The injured passengers were administered first-aid at a private hospital nearby and discharged.

Traffic police distribute reflector bands to street vendors

In a bid to curb road mishaps due to low visibility, traffic police started putting reflector tapes on heavy vehicles and distributing reflector bands to street vendors.

Police on Thursday distributed 50 reflector bands to the street vendors in Sarabha Nagar and applied reflector tapes on 50 commercial vehicles on Jalandhar Bypass.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) traffic-1 Charanjiv Lamba said, “Commuters are being advised to put yellow reflector tape on the back and white reflector tape on the front of their heavy vehicles. He added that street vendors were given reflector bands to avoid mishaps while they are going back home at night.