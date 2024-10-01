Ludhiana: Activists flay delay in action against sewage treatment plants

Environmentalists from the ‘Kale Pani Da Morcha’ on Tuesday announced that the Punjab government through the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has ordered closure of three illegal common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) run by the dyeing industry. The plants had been dumping untreated wastewater into the Buddha Nullah in violation of environmental laws. (HT File)

These plants had been dumping untreated wastewater into the Buddha Nullah in violation of environmental laws and conditions set by the Union ministry of environment, forests, and climate change in 2013.

The activists said that despite these violations, the plants had been operating under the government’s watch. They claimed that according to official data, over 10 crore liters of toxic water is being discharged daily into the Buddha Nullah, which then merges with the Sutlej River, providing drinking water to people in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Jaskirat Singh from Kale Pani Da Morcha said that they had previously announced a sit-in protest on Ferozepur Road starting October 1.

