Ludhiana: Activists wrap 10th leg of awareness walk on ‘Save Buddha Nullah, Sutlej river’

Continuing to spread awareness and send a green message, a 3-km awareness walk on ‘Save Buddha Nullah and Sutlej river’ completed its 10th phases on Sunday.

The walk, organised by city-based environmental activists began from garbage dump near Daresi Shamshaan Ghat till Old GT Road Bridge, falling within the municipal limits.

With display boards in hand and chanting slogans like “polluting industries band karo, Buddha Dariya saaf karo”, the activists covered the whole distance.

A PAC member, Col (retd) CM JS Gill, said the aim of the awareness walk was to strengthen the rejuvenation project of Buddha Dariya and draw attention of citizens on the issues that are hampering the process and causing delay to the project.

Another PAC member, Jaskirat Singh, said Sutlej river is the main source of irrigation and water consumption in south western Malwa region, beside Rajasthan dependent upon the river water which is being polluted by the poisonous effluent being discharged in Buddha Nullah.

Col (CM) Lakhanpal said no green cover was visible on both sides of the nullah. Maximum area was encroached upon.

During the walk, existing flaws of gaps were spotted in the fencing, making the installing purpose ineffective. Many secondary dumps are still located near the banks.

The team members, including Subhas Chander, brig Indermohan Singh, Col JS Gill, Maninderjit Singh Bawa, Amandeep Singh Bains, Er Jaskirat Singh, Neelam Sodhi, Ritu Malhan, Malhan, Dan Bir Singh, Rajinder Singh Kalra, Mohit Saggar, Sunil, Gurpreet Singh Plaha, Puja Sengupta, Krishnendu Sengupta, RS Arora, Yogesh Khanna, Mahinder Singh Sekhon and Col CM Lakhanpal along were part of the padyatra in addition to many locals.

The 11th phase of the walk will commence from Old GT Road Bridge near Chand Cinema on February 29 at 10 am.