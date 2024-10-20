Ludhiana: Administration procured over 13-L MT paddy, paid 379 cr to farmers

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Saturday reiterated that the district administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement to facilitate the farmers. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal also appealed to farmers to restrain from burning paddy straw, which causes major environmental hazards. (HT Photo)

The deputy commissioner, who virtually took stock of the on-going procurement of paddy in the district, added that the administration will lift every single paddy grain in a smooth and hassle-free manner. He stated that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the harvest of farmers and food grains are lifted from the grain markets promptly.

Jorwal mentioned that the sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of procurement agencies have been asked to personally supervise the paddy procurement operations. He stated that the district administration has witnessed the arrival of 194957.5 MT paddy and has procured 169110.2 MT paddy from grain markets in this season. He added that payments worth ₹379.7 crore have also been made to the farmers.

He also appealed to farmers to restrain from burning paddy straw, which causes major environmental hazards.