Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Administration procured over 13-L MT paddy, paid 379 cr to farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 20, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal mentioned that the sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of procurement agencies have been asked to personally supervise the paddy procurement operations

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Saturday reiterated that the district administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement to facilitate the farmers.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal also appealed to farmers to restrain from burning paddy straw, which causes major environmental hazards. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal also appealed to farmers to restrain from burning paddy straw, which causes major environmental hazards. (HT Photo)

The deputy commissioner, who virtually took stock of the on-going procurement of paddy in the district, added that the administration will lift every single paddy grain in a smooth and hassle-free manner. He stated that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the harvest of farmers and food grains are lifted from the grain markets promptly.

Jorwal mentioned that the sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of procurement agencies have been asked to personally supervise the paddy procurement operations. He stated that the district administration has witnessed the arrival of 194957.5 MT paddy and has procured 169110.2 MT paddy from grain markets in this season. He added that payments worth 379.7 crore have also been made to the farmers.

He also appealed to farmers to restrain from burning paddy straw, which causes major environmental hazards.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On