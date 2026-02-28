Ludhiana: Advocate attacked, threatened at gunpoint

Two men allegedly barged into the house of an advocate at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and threatened him at gunpoint over a dispute related to his brother. The Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Complainant Gagandeep Singh told police that the incident took place on February 21. (HT File)

Complainant Gagandeep Singh told police that the incident took place on February 21 when two men arrived at his house while his mother and wife were alone. His wife informed him over the phone that one of the visitors identified himself as Avdhesh, a resident of Jaipur. On reaching home, Gagandeep sent his mother and wife into another room before confronting the duo. He alleged that the men suddenly turned aggressive, grabbed him by the collar and claimed they had come regarding some work involving his brother, Karanvir.

According to the complaint, one of the accused took out a pistol from a black bag and pressed it against his forehead, while the other attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. In an attempt to defend himself, Gagandeep sustained injuries on his shoulder after the weapon struck him near the neck. The accused allegedly issued death threats and fled.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbhol Singh said an FIR has been registered against Avdhesh and his unidentified accomplice under Sections 115(2), 118, 333, 305, 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.