Ludhiana: After months of delay, CM Mann to inaugurate two SOEs on Aug 2

After missed deadlines and repeated postponements, two much-awaited Schools of Eminence (SOEs) at Kidwai Nagar and Millerganj Dholewal, are finally set to be inaugurated by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, paving the way for students to shift to upgraded campuses equipped with modern facilities.

The Kidwai Nagar school has been built with 40 classrooms and modern infrastructure to provide better learning facilities. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The inauguration of the Kidwai Nagar campus was originally scheduled for May 28, but the event was postponed due to the chief minister’s unavailability. Since then, no revised date had been announced, leaving the newly completed school building locked despite being fully ready for use.

The Kidwai Nagar school has been built with 40 classrooms and modern infrastructure to provide better learning facilities. Although the campus has remained ready for months, students continue to attend classes in cramped conditions at Government Senior Secondary School, Division No. III.

The project had already missed several deadlines. In November last year, Ludhiana Central member of legislative assembly (MLA) Ashok Parashar Pappi had announced that the school would be completed and inaugurated within three months. Earlier, the then deputy commissioner had also set March 2025 as the target for making the campus operational. Pappi had clarified that the new campus would mainly accommodate fresh admissions instead of shifting all existing students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the SOE, Millerganj Dholewal, students will benefit from newly installed facilities, including projectors with screens, a water cooler with an RO purification system aimed at improving the classroom environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the SOE, Millerganj Dholewal, students will benefit from newly installed facilities, including projectors with screens, a water cooler with an RO purification system aimed at improving the classroom environment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Both schools are part of the Punjab government’s flagship initiative to modernise government education through smart classrooms, upgraded science and computer laboratories, CCTV surveillance, improved sports infrastructure and other student-friendly facilities.

Preparations for the inauguration are in full swing. Six teachers have been deputed at the Kidwai Nagar campus to oversee arrangements, including classrooms, projectors and other equipment. At the Millerganj-Dholewal campus, five principals and headmasters have been assigned to supervise preparations ahead of the chief minister’s visit.