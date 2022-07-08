Ludhiana | Agnipath Scheme: GRP to bring 24 accused on production warrant
Government Railway Police (GRP) will bring a total of 24 accused, held by the Ludhiana police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme, on production warrant on July 12.
Moreover, GRP has sought the mobile phone of one of the key accused, from the Ludhiana police.
A GRP officer said on the day of the incident, the railway police had held a total of six men for vandalising public property.
“The mobile phone of one of the accused held by us had a lot of data related to the protest. Since the Ludhiana police also reached the station minutes after the incident, the phone was handed over to a senior police officer of the commissionerate police following the instructions of the Ludhiana police commissioner. We have now requested the police to send us that phone for probe,” an investigating officer of GRP said.
GRP, however, is likely to add the names of these 24 accused in the FIR registered at the railway police thana.
Earlier, after interrogating the six men who were held by the railway police, GRP had found the involvement of two private academies in Kaithal, Haryana, and Jalalabad in Moga, which provided coaching to the military aspirants.
According to the police, these academies had allegedly formed two WhatsApp groups, where they had asked the army aspirants to join the protest in Ludhiana.
“We are yet to summon the persons who were running these academies. Our teams will soon contact them and will ask them to join the investigation here,” a senior police officer said.
Meanwhile, on June 18, around 70 anti-Agnipath protesters went on a rampage and vandalised property at Ludhiana railway station following which the operations at the station are being run under heavy security. Senior police officials continue to visit the station to take stock of security arrangements.
Graft: Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief sent to 4-day police custody
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, was produced in a local court on Thursday and sent to four-day police custody for further interrogation. The two-accused, Raghav Sharma and Vikas Khanna, are yet to be arrested. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
PMC to appoint pvt agency to clean public toilets using mechanised system
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to clean public toilets using machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanised cleaning. According to a civic official, there are 1,360 public toilets and 425 public urinals across the city. As per PMC policy decision, zone 2 has invited a private agency for mechanical cleaning of public toilets. Civic activists blame PMC for its inability to maintain the toilets.
Three Dera followers get 3-year jail in 2015 Moga sacrilege case
In the first conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the interlinked sacrilege cases that rocked Punjab in late 2015, a Moga court on Thursday sentenced three men to three-year jail for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in the district's Baghapurana subdivision. Two other co-accused, Satnam Singh of Baghapurana and Davinder Singh Harie Wala village, were acquitted for want of evidence.
‘Auto-matic’ support pours in for Shinde
Auto rickshaw drivers gathered in Thane to show support for chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, in light of Uddhav Thackeray's three-wheeler jibe at Shinde on Tuesday. The former chief minister and Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, made a comment referring to Shinde's early days, when he earned a living driving an auto rickshaw.
GST on non-branded edibles set to hit kitchen budgets
Kitchen budgets have already started going awry as prices of main items have seen around 5 to 10% hike in rates. The rates of kali urad have shot up from Rs 73 t0 Rs 80 per kg , hari urad has gone up from Rs 106 to Rs 130, chana dal has gone up from Rs 51 to Rs 53 and sugar from Rs 38 to Rs 40.
