Ludhiana | AirAsia India Ltd penalised for changing flight schedule

Air Asia India Limited has been directed to pay a compensation of ₹10,000 to a flyer for the inconvenience caused by the change in the schedule of flights.

Submitting their complaint to the district consumer disputes redressal commission, Naveen Singla, his wife Deepika Singla and son Swapan Singla of Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, accused Air Asia India Limited, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Air Asia, Barhad, Anuvrat Bhavan, New Delhi (both referred to as opposite parties), of mental and financial harassment.

On September 26, 2018, the complainants had booked air tickets through an online platform for travelling from Amritsar to Singapore on October 25, 2018 with return journey from Singapore to Amritsar on November 1, 2018.

The opposite parties accepted the request of the complainants and received the booking amount of ₹26,313, following which, they received a communication from that their booking was confirmed.

On October 16, 2018, the complainants received an email notification from the opposite parties disclosing that the date and time of the flight were rescheduled.

According to the new schedule, the return flight was on November 2, 2018 with departure time of 11.30pm from Singapore to Kuala Lampur, instead on November 01, 2018 at 2.05pm. Thus, there was a delay of 33 hours.

Moreover, the complainants had to wait for a period of over seven hours for the flight from Kuala Lampur to Amritsar.

The complainant served a legal notice dated October 24, 2018, requesting the opposite parties not to change their earlier schedule.

It was further made clear to the opposite parties that if they fail to retain the original schedule of return flight, they would be liable to compensate the complainant. It was alleged that the rescheduling of the flight had put extra financial burden on the complainants and caused mental harassment.

Since the opposite parties remained absent from the proceedings, the case proceeded against exparte.

The commission however observed, “The complainants have claimed that they spent a sum of ₹14,000 for hotel stay from November 01, 2018 to November 02, 2018 and also had to incur extra expenses as the time gap between the connecting flight was also widened with the result, the complainants had to wait for an extra time at Kuala Lampur Airport. However, in this regard, the complainant has not placed on record any hotel invoice regarding his over stay at Singapore. In any case, with the rescheduling of the flight, a lot of inconvenience and harassment must have been caused to the complainants.”

The commission further pronounced, “In these circumstances, in our considered view, it would be just and proper if the opposite parties are made to pay a composite cost of ₹10,000 to the complainants for having caused inconvenience to the complainant. ”

