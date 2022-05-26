Ludhiana | Amargarh, Chachrari seal berth in semi-finals of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
While Nankana Sahib Public School– Rampur, Amargarh and Chachrari Hockey Centre sealed their berth in the semi-finals of the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Sahnewal Club entered the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 7 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village on Wednesday.
Amargarh Hockey team outplayed Jatana Hockey Club 5-4 to qualify for the semi-finals. Initially, the match ended tied 2-2, but Amargarh took the lead in the penalty shootout.
In the second sub-junior quarter-finals match, Chachrari Hockey Centre defeated Eknoor Academy 4-0.
Meanwhile, in a tight match, Kila Raipur beat Jatana Club 9-8 in the first senior wing quarter-finals match. In the second match, Batchmate Club, Sahnewal outplayed Rampur Hockey Centre 6-2 to enter the semi-finals.
The teams in the semi-finals will clash on May 28, and the final match will be played on May 29.
Ludhiana | With mercury soaring, GADVASU issues advisory for fish growth and its protection
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) experts issued an advisory for the fish farmers in the state for growth and protection of fishes after the temperature exceeds 35C. Meera D Ansal, dean of College of Fisheries, GADVASU, said the farmers should maintain 5–6 feet water depth during peak summer months to provide a comfortable zone to fishes below the hot surface layer.
Pothole-riddled roads| Back-breaking rides for Ludhiana commuters
The municipal corporation's failure in completing the ongoing road construction projects and taking up repair work on other roads is expected to give a bumpy and risky ride to the commuters this year too. The road construction works have been left unfinished by the contracts in different parts of the city, including cremation ground road in Model Town extension, Gill road, Sherpur area among others.
SP ends suspense, fields Jayant for RS elections
Lucknow: Ending the long-drawn suspense, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary as the joint SP-RLD candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls on 11 Uttar Pradesh seats. Jayant Chaudhary had been a constant companion of party president Akhilesh Yadav's after the 2017 UP assembly elections. “Jayant Chaudhary will be the joint candidate of the SP and RLD,” the Samajwadi Party said in a Hindi tweet from its official Twitter handle.
UP issues advisory on monkeypox; international travellers to be under focus
Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory on monkeypox and health officials have been directed to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs). Passengers coming from other states with a history of international travel will be under focus. “Though there has been no case of monkeypox in India till May 22 but there is a need to remain alert,” said the advisory. Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease and symptoms may stay up to four weeks.
Preacher couple arrested for alleged religious conversion in Goa
The Goa police arrested a preacher couple on charges of attempting to induce an unnamed person to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by them, police said on Thursday. According to the complaint filed by one Prakash Khobrekar, D'Souza and Joan Mascarenhas had induced an unnamed person to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by them.
