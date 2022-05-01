Ludhiana | Amarjit Singh re-elected president of Sewing Machine Industries Association
Amarjit Singh (Swan) has been elected as the president of District Sewing Machine Industries Association for the third consecutive term. The elections were held at a hotel on Ferozepur road on Saturday
Owner of Swan Mechanical Works, Singh secured 126 votes and defeated his opponent Harinderjit Singh, who secured 30 votes, by 96 votes.
Amarjit said, ”There are around 250 members of the association and the elections for the post of president are held after every two years. Twenty nominated office bearers, including general secretary, treasurer etc are nominated by the president.”
He said there are a lot of issues concerning the sector, including the ongoing power crisis, black marketing of raw material, shortage of labour, etc. “We will work as a team and take up the issues with the government. Further, coordinated efforts will also be made to encourage modernisation, technological upgradation etc,” Amarjit said.
Over 500 attend alumni meet at GADVASU in Ludhiana
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday organised 'Alumni Meet-2022'. Over 500 participants from diverse backgrounds veterinary, fisheries, dairy science and bio-technology joined the event with senior alumni and former dean, College of Veterinary Science, Saigal, presiding over as chief guest. The alumni meet commenced with reciting shabad. A short film on the inception and activities of GADVASU was displayed. An interactive and entertaining fun game session was also organised.
Ludhiana | Modi-led BJP govt is pro-capitalist: AITUC Punjab V-P
To mark May Day, a public function was held at bus stand here on Sunday by All India Trade Union Congress and Joint Council of Trade Unions and different unions of the municipal corporation where workers raised their voice for their rights and to fight against the communal and divisive forces. Government School Teachers Union leader Parveen Kumar said contract teachers should be made permanent. PSSF, Ludhiana president, Harbans Singh presided over the function.
Samosa to kulfi, tea to pakoras, street food in Delhi gets pricier
The owner of a samosa chaat, Sonu Kumar stall, says he increased the price of the chaat from ₹25 to ₹30 a plate last month, and soon lost quite a few customers. Sonu Kumar is not the only one complaining. Not far from Sonu Kumar's stall, Daya Shankar sells fruit salad and sources his fruit from Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. The fruits arrive at his stall around 7am, and he is ready for business by 7.30am.
Ludhiana | AAP SC wing takes out rally to mark Labour Day
The SC wing of Aam Aadmi Party organised a rally to mark Labour Day in Sherpur area on Sunday. AAP MLA (Ludhiana east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana south) among others participated in the rally to highlight the contribution of labourers in the development of industrial hub of the state.
Lakhimpur Kheri CMO orders inquiry after man given anti-rabies dose instead of Covid jab
The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer, Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, ordered an inquiry after a young man alleged that The youth, Shivam Jaiswal, a resident of Nayapurwa village under the Phoolbehar police station limits was administered the anti-rabies vaccine instead of Covid-19 jab at the Phoolbehar community health centre in the district on Saturday. Dr Bhatnagar ordered Phoolbehar vaccination nodal officer Dr VP Pant to conduct the inquiry and submit his report. Jaiswal, aged around 22-24 years, demanded an inquiry.
