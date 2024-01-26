Ludhiana: Ambedkar Navyuvak Dal demand withdrawal of EVMs

Ambedkar Navyuvak Dal Punjab here on Thursday carried out a protest demanding the withdrawal of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Ambekar Navyuvak Dal Punjab cadres staged a protest against electronic voting machines(EVM) in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The group alleged that the EVMs were susceptible to hacking and posed a threat to the fair conduct of elections.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“We have been taking up this issue for very long as now as the general elections 2024 are just around the corner, we have started this campaign to bring this issue to attention afresh,” said Bansi Lal Premi, president Ambedkar Navyuvak Dal Punjab.

Premi said the election commission had challenged anyone to prove that EVMs could be hacked, and Samyukt EVM hatao desh bachao morcha, under the leadership of Supreme Court lawyers, had accepted the challenge. They, he said, asked the commission to provide them with fifty machines and claimed to prove it at different places how the machines could be manipulated. However, they were not allowed to submit the memorandum to the EC office.

District election commissioner, Amit Sareen, who addressed an event focused on voting awareness at the Government College for Women, when asked about the questions raised by the protestors said, “I say this with full surety that the EVMs cannot be fiddled with. We have time and again made this very clear to allay these doubts.”