Ludhiana | Amid credit row, CM announces regularisation of 3,600 employees
At a time when different political parties are indulging in a credit war over regularisation of contractual employees (sweeper and sewermen), chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the regularisation of around 3,600 employees during the Independence Day celebrations in the city. The CM also handed over appointment letters to two employees as a symbolic gesture.
The moves comes despite the pending inquiry over inclusion of ‘dead and non-existent’ employees in the list of contractual staff to be regularised.
The CM made the announcement even as the MC house had, on July 25, approved the resolution to regularise the employees with a condition that the lists would be scrutinised.
As Congress enjoys majority in the MC house and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ruling the state, Congress and AAP have been indulging into a credit war over regularisation of employees ahead of municipal elections, expected to take place by the end of the year.
Just ahead of the Independence Day event, the local bodies’ department had also sent a letter to the MC on August 13 stating that the MC could take the decision regarding regularisation of employees on its own, but as per the norms.
One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said the MC employees’ union also had a meeting with AAP MLAs last week and the union had also mounted pressure on the government to make the announcement during Independence Day celebrations to avoid agitation.
The members of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee also organised an event outside the MC’s Zone-A office on Tuesday and stated that the decision to regularise the employees had been taken up only after the union raised an agitation last month, demanding the same .
The leader of opposition in the MC house, SAD councillor, Jaspal Giaspura, said the lists had to be scrutinised and they had taken up the matter with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. Aggarwal assured that the appointment letters to the rest of the employees would be given only after scrutinising the lists.
Earlier, during the general house meeting of MC held on July 25, councillors of different parties, including Jaspal Giaspura, Mamta Ashu, Baljinder Bunty, Swarandeep Chahal, had raised objections over the inclusion of ‘dead and non-existent’ employees in the list of 3,593 contractual employees and sought revision of lists. An inquiry was marked to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo and a committee of councillors was asked to review the lists. The inquiry is still not complete.
Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the CM had made the announcement and the government might had taken some decisions at its own level. The inquiry regarding the lists is not yet complete and that list would be presented in the next general house meeting for the house to take the final decision.
Meanwhile, AAP MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi said the CM had not jumped the gun and only two letters were handed over as a symbolic gesture. “The announcement has been made and the rest of the letters will be given after scrutinising the lists properly. The final lists of employees will also be displayed in the MC offices,” he said.
-
LSD outbreak: Vet body demands immediate recruitment of ad-hoc vets
In the view of shortage of staff in the animal husbandry department, Punjab government must recruit veterinary officers on ad-hoc basis on priority to fight with the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle, a former joint director, animal husbandry, Punjab, and Punjab State Veterinary Council member Dr Gurinder Singh Walia said. Walia said of over 6,000 infected animals in Ludhiana, around 190 have died due to the disease.
-
UP cabinet approves setting up of eco-tourism development board
LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board, with headquarters in Lucknow, for the development and management of infrastructure facilities in forests and in outer areas of wildlife sanctuaries. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the setting up of the board. The CM would be the chairman of the board that would have ex-officio and special invitees as members.
-
Quality digital content for U.P. govt primary, upper primary students soon
Now two crore children studying in schools functioning under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will get better digital study content. On the orders of the state government, Sangam city-based State Institute of Science Education, Uttar Pradesh, will soon enter into a partnership by inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with noted technical and educational institutions to develop quality digital content, said senior education department officials.
-
Gazebo firing: Police arrest cousin of main accused, trio still at large
Mumbai: The Khar police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the Gazebo shopping centre firing incident. This is the first arrest since the incident six days ago, when three men fired rounds outside the Bandra shopping centre and left a note threatening hawkers selling their wares outside the premises. While the three accused have been identified, they are still at large.
-
U.P.: ‘Burji’ at Lucknow’s Bada Imambada collapses after rain
Tourists at Lucknow's iconic Bada Imambada that was built by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784 had a narrow escape on Monday evening after a 'burji' (architectural embellishment) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument collapsed following rain and thunderstorm. An employee of the Hussainabad Allied Trust sustained an injury in the incident. Superintendent archaeologist with ASI, Aftab Hussain, said, “A junior engineer of ASI reached the site and inspected the damaged portion and debris.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics