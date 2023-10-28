Ludhiana: Anganwadi nutrition scheme faces criticism for poor menu

A nationwide programme aimed at ensuring adequate nutrition for pregnant women, nursing mothers, and young children faces criticism for offering a limited and unappealing menu.

Anganwadi nutrition scheme faces criticism for poor menu, low appeal.

Critics argue that the current offerings of dalia, premix khichdi, soybean puffs, sugar, and vanaspati, fall short in terms of taste, shelf life, and nutritional value.

In the past, the nutrition programme provided a more diverse and nutritious menu, featuring items like milk powder, wheat, and rice. However, within the span of just one year, these staple ingredients were replaced with less appealing substitutes. Wheat kernels were substituted with dalia, rice with premix khichdi, and milk powder was traded for soybean puffs, resulting in a lackluster and nutritionally deficient offering.

An anganwadi worker from Ludhiana, said, “Earlier, we had whole wheat that could be customised to meet the individual needs of the beneficiaries. However, now we receive dalia only, which has a short shelf life and spoils quickly. The replacement of rice with premix khichdi has left us with no option to prepare other dishes like kheer and pulao. Additionally, premix khichdi’s bland taste is far from popular, leaving no room to cater to individual tastes. Earlier, we used to prepare kheer and sweet dalia for kids using milk, which is now unavailable.”

Mamta, a six-month-pregnant who works as a house help, expressed her concerns, saying, “Doctors have advised me to consume more vegetables, dairy, and essential vitamins and proteins to maintain my health. However, the options we receive here are not only unappetizing but also inadequate in meeting the nutritional needs recommended by the doctor.”

In response to these concerns, Rupinder Kaur, deputy director of the integrated child development services (ICDS) handling the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP), stated, “The department of social security and women & child development is implementing the SNP in accordance with the guidelines set by the government of India and the Punjab government. The department is committed to running the scheme effectively, efficiently, and within a designated timeframe. Nutrition in the form of pre-mix and pre-cooked meals is being provided to different categories of beneficiaries through Markfed. This includes pre-mix khichdi, panjiri, sweet and dalia, and vanaspati. We strictly follow the nutrition norms for calories, proteins, and costing per beneficiary. Our recipes have been designed in consultation with nutritionists and doctors, and palatability and viability tests have been conducted. We are also working on introducing rice and kheer to the menu. Soon, ready-to-cook sweet dalia with milk and namkeen dalia will be made available for the beneficiaries.”

Raji Shrivastava, IAS, special chief secretary of the department of social security, women, and child development, Punjab, said, “We are looking at revising our recipes to include millets, reduce sugar and salt content, and introduce traditional recipes to enhance variety and improve user satisfaction. During Poshan Maah in September, we celebrated a month-long festival across Punjab with a focus on healthy eating, better nutrition, reduced oil, salt, sugar content, and the inclusion of millets. We also promoted home-grown greens through the Poshan Vatika movement and highlighted the superfood moringa. Avoiding junk food and high-fat diets is another major focus.”

She further added, “Our recipes have been shared with the government of India, and visiting teams have appreciated them. However, we welcome all suggestions from citizens to improve and enhance the SNP in Punjab. We are available 24/7 to receive comments, suggestions, and ideas from other places and best practices.”

