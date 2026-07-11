Ludhiana: Anganwadi workers stage sit-in over salary hike, regularisation

Ludhiana

Anganwadi workers protesting outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Hundreds of Anganwadi workers and helpers gathered outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday to hold a demonstration, accusing the Centre and Punjab government of failing to fulfil its long-pending promises. Dressed entirely in black as a mark of protest, the workers raised slogans against both the state and central governments, demanding better wages, service benefits and recognition of their work.

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The protest was organised by the Anganwadi Workers’ Union, whose members alleged that despite repeated assurances and several rounds of meetings with the government, none of their key demands had been addressed.

The demonstrators demanded a substantial increase in their monthly honorarium, regular promotions for workers and helpers, government employee status, and other long-pending service benefits.

Union leaders said Anganwadi workers have been playing a crucial role in implementing welfare schemes related to child nutrition, early childhood education and maternal health, but continue to work for meagre honorariums without basic social security benefits.

Addressing the gathering, union president Subash Rani said the present Punjab government had made several promises to Anganwadi workers before coming to power but failed to honour them. “Many meetings have been held with the government, but no concrete decision has been taken. We have been waiting for years,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She also criticised the Centre, alleging that Anganwadi workers across the country have been denied the status of government employees for years. “We have no pension, gratuity, insurance, job security or adequate honorarium despite performing essential public service,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also criticised the Centre, alleging that Anganwadi workers across the country have been denied the status of government employees for years. “We have no pension, gratuity, insurance, job security or adequate honorarium despite performing essential public service,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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General secretary Bhinder Kaur said the government has been introducing new digital systems and online reporting requirements without providing the necessary resources to field workers.

“We are expected to carry out online work, but we have not been provided mobile phones or internet facilities. How can we fulfil these

responsibilities without the required infrastructure?” she asked.

The protesters demanded that the government double their monthly honorarium and annual increment, promote eligible helpers and workers, and extend all benefits available to government employees, including pension, gratuity, insurance and job security.

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Union leaders warned that the agitation would continue until the government fulfilled its promises.

They said the workers would intensify their protest in the coming days if no concrete action was taken on their long-pending demands.