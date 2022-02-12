Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Army man, his kin assaulted by wife and her relatives
Ludhiana: Army man, his kin assaulted by wife and her relatives

The armyman said that on his way back from his sister’s house in Nandpur village of Sahnewal in Ludhiana, his wife and her relatives assaulted him, his brother-in-law and nephew, with sticks and sharp-edged weapons
Published on Feb 12, 2022 05:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An army man, along with his brother-in-law and nephew, was allegedly assaulted by his wife and her relatives over a marital dispute in Sahnewal.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur of Partap Singh Wala, her relative Ram Sarup, Ram Sarup’s two nephews and others.

Complainant Harmanjit Singh, 35, of Jogi Majra village, who is a hawaldar in the Indian Army, said that he had got married to Amandeep Kaur in 2010, but following some differences, they started living separately.

He said that he had gone to see his sister, Manjit Kaur, who lives in Nandpur village of Sahnewal. On his way back home, the accused waylaid him and opened attack with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. They also assaulted his brother-in-law Harpreet Singh and nephew Gagandeep Singh who were accompanying him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer, said the complainant has been admitted to Military Hospital, Jalandhar, in a critical condition.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341(wrongful restraint), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

