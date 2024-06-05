Ludhiana artist’s 2 works on display in London

Two works of Sekhewal-based abstract artist Gurpreet Kaur were displayed at the Nehru Centre in the United Kingdom’s London. The centre has been established as cultural outreach of the High Commission of India in London. Sekhewal-based abstract artist Gurpreet Kaur’s works, ‘Aurora- Feel the energy’ and ’Seahorse’ are on display at the Nehru Centre in London. (HT)

An international show, Palette of India, was organised from May 27 to May 31 in association with the High Commission of India. For this, 24 artists were selected from across the nation to showcase their exclusive pieces.

Gurpreet’s works, “Aurora- Feel the energy” and “Seahorse”, have been put up for display at the centre.

36-year old Gurpreet said she started abstract art as a hobby and never dreamt of being recognised globally. “I got into art in school, but only as a hobby. I started it professionally after completing my graduation. I used to observe cartoons and pictures in newspaper stories and tried to practice making them. I then started posting my work on social media and even now, I do not have a dedicated gallery to display art. I work from home and people approach me for orders online,” she said.

In 2021, she exhibited her artwork for the first time at the Maharaja Regency in Ludhiana. In 2022, she displayed her work in Chandigarh. Her journey as an international artist started when she was one among 3,000 who got an opportunity to display her works at the World Art Exhibition in Dubai in 2023.

A student of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School and Khalsa College for Women, she is one of the few artists in Ludhiana involved in resin texture. “I have always been passionate about my art. It is like meditation to me,” she added.