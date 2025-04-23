Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Ashu hits out at AAP’s Arora over elevated road claims

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 23, 2025 05:08 AM IST

Bharat Bhushan Ashu presented newspaper clippings and photographs from official meetings held during the planning and execution stages of the Ferozepur Road Elevated Road project; he claimed these served as concrete proof that the Congress government—not AAP—was behind the development

With the Ludhiana West by-election just around the corner, the political temperature in the city is rising steadily, marked by sharp exchanges between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates. In the latest development, Punjab Congress committee working president and party candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu lashed out at AAP nominee and Rajya Sabha Member Parliament Sanjeev Arora over claims related to the Ferozepur Road Elevated Road project.

Ashu said the project was envisioned and initiated back in 2016, and the entire execution took place during the Congress government’s tenure from 2017 to 2022 before Arora even entered politics. (HT File)
Ashu said the project was envisioned and initiated back in 2016, and the entire execution took place during the Congress government's tenure from 2017 to 2022 before Arora even entered politics. (HT File)

Addressing the media, Ashu refuted Arora’s repeated assertions during his campaign that he was responsible for the construction of the elevated road. “The project was envisioned and initiated back in 2016, and the entire execution took place during the Congress government’s tenure from 2017 to 2022—long before Arora even entered politics,” Ashu said.

To bolster his stance, the former minister presented newspaper clippings and photographs from official meetings held during the planning and execution stages of the project. He claimed these served as concrete proof that the Congress government—not AAP—was behind the development.

“This is public knowledge. Every resident of Ludhiana is aware of when this project began and who completed it,” Ashu asserted, adding, “Can such a massive infrastructure project be completed in two years? The AAP candidate’s claims are not only misleading but also laughable.”

Ashu challenged Sanjeev Arora to produce even a single document proving the AAP government’s involvement in the elevated road’s completion.

Follow Us On