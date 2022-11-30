Ludhiana: ASI arrested for taking 5,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) red handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000.

The accused, identified as Kulwinder Singh, was deputed at Division Number 6 police station.

A VB spokesperson said Kulwinder was arrested based on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Satjot Nagar in Dhandra, Ludhiana.

The complainant told VB that Kulwinder was demanding a bribe of ₹5,000 from him in exchange for submitting a charge-sheet in court pertaining to a case registered against his niece.

The spokesperson said that a VB team laid a trap and caught the police officer red handed while taking the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.

Kulwinder has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

VB had on September 9 arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab home guard (PHG) volunteer on graft charges, while another ASI managed to escape. All of them were deputed at the bus stand police post.

