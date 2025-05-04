Ludhiana: Asset management system to improve transparency

The municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday launched an online asset management system to keep track of its assets and improve efficiency. All the records of the civic body, including inventory, properties, documents, vehicles, infrastructure across city would be maintained and managed online under this asset management system, officials said. The civic body would also be able to keep a record of development works taken up in the city. MC officials launching the online asset management system for improved efficiency and transparency in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the online system would be managed by a centralised SAP (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing) application instead of keeping manual records. MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta, executive engineer Balwinder Singh, DDF Naman Bhatia among other officials were present during the launch ceremony.

MC commissioner Dachalwal said this is among various initiatives which have been taken to improve transparency and efficiency within the civic body. All the records would be maintained online, and this system would also help in financial valuation of assets. A central database would be formed which will also help the civic body in analysing the data. The data transfer has already started. The entire data will be uploaded in the system soon.

Dachalwal said the civic body is moving towards digitalisation and it would not only improve efficiency and transparency but will also help the public in many ways. The aim is to streamline the working of civic body, wherever required and to provide efficient services to the residents at large.