Ludhiana: At PAU, students, colleagues recall punctuality, wit of Jaswinder Bhalla

With famous Punjabi actor and former Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) professor Jaswinder Bhalla passing away after a long ailment on Friday, his former students and colleagues recalled his unwavering punctuality and trademark wit. Throughout his career, Jaswinder Bhalla introduced creative communication methods to reach farmers and rural youth. (HT Photo)

“I was an M.Sc student in 1990 when Prof Bhalla taught us. Of the many things that he inspired us with was his adherence to punctuality. Nine in the morning never was 9:01 am to him. He was on the dot,” recalled additional director, communication, Tejinder Singh Riar, who besides being a student was also a colleague to Bhalla from 2006 to 2020 when he retired.

Bhalla was B.Sc (agriculture) graduate from the university’s 1979 batch. He went on to pursue M.Sc in extension education, followed by a PhD in agricultural extension. And he joined his alma mater as an assistant professor a decade later in 1989.

Throughout his career, Bhalla introduced creative communication methods to reach farmers and rural youth. He produced seven audio cassettes and several visual campaigns that combined humour with practical agricultural knowledge on topics like mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, rabbit farming and crop practices. His works were pioneering in showing how entertainment can be a powerful vehicle for education. His efforts were widely recognised, earning him appreciation from both academic institutions and government bodies.

Vice Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, mourning Bhalla’s demise, recalled how, as a faculty member, he would captivate visiting farmers at the bi-annual kisan melas. With his trademark simplicity and humour, Bhalla kept audiences glued to their seats while explaining new seeds and technologies.

“He would anchor the stage at those kisan melas, and whenever he noticed farmers losing interest or drifting away, he would slip in a witty remark that instantly drew them back to their seats,” he said.

Riar recalled that whenever lectures grew too intense, Bhalla had a knack for easing the atmosphere with a touch of humour. “I remember how, in the middle of a serious discussion, he would suddenly turn to a student and ask a question in a lighter tone. Instantly, the mood of the class would change,” he said.

He also praised Bhalla’s ability to simplify complex technical concepts for farmers, making them easy to grasp. “It is rare to find someone who excels equally in academia and acting — and he gave his best to both,” Riar said.

Mela to be dedicated to Bhalla

Prof Mohan Singh Foundation has announced that this year’s Prof Mohan Singh Yadgari Mela, organised every October, will be dedicated to Jaswinder Bhalla. Foundation chairman Rajiv Kumar Lovely said that after the departure of veteran comedian Mehar Mittal, Bhalla had filled the void of a comedian in the Punjabi film industry. “Jagdev Singh Jassowal had included Jaswinder Bhalla and Bal Mukand Sharma in the Chhankata programme on Doordarshan. It was Jassowal who introduced Bhalla and Sharma from the stage of Prof Mohan Singh Mela,” he added.