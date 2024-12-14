Ludhiana: Athletes from State Special Olympics share their journeys

The Punjab State and North Zone Special Olympic Games, currently underway, have been a celebration of determination and triumph, with first-time participants sharing inspiring stories that prove disabilities are no barrier to success. Sunam’s Ramanpreet Kaur, who won gold in 50m sprint, with her mother at the 25th Special State Olympics at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Ramanpreet Kaur sprints to victory

16-year-old Ramanpreet Kaur from Sunam in Punjab’s Sangrur clinched gold in the 50m sprint, despite being diagnosed with a 50% mental disability. Trained by her mother, Kulwinder Kaur, who works as a sewing instructor at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Ramanpreet practices daily at the ITI grounds and competes without a coach. “People criticise me for encouraging her participation, but I want her to be independent and proud of her achievements,” shared Kulwinder. A Class 11 student, Ramanpreet dreams of a future full of possibilities, proving that determination knows no boundaries.

Abhishek Arora dances to his dreams

Abhishek Arora, a 31-year-old actor and teacher from Ludhiana, also made an impressive debut at the games, participating in the 200m race and delivering a spirited dance performance during the opening ceremony. Diagnosed with an intellectual disability, Arora holds a bachelor’s degree in performing arts and has acted in three films. He teaches special children and dreams of opening an acting school for kids with disabilities, hoping to offer them opportunities to grow as artists.

Lakhan Sain breaks barriers in shot put

16-year-old Lakhan Sain from Rajasthan, diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental disability, won a gold medal in the shot put event. Initially discouraged by his father, who believed he should stay home, Lakhan proved his potential with the support of his coach, Uma Shankar Sharma. Lakhan, who practices yoga and meditation to boost his confidence, had previously won the Rajasthan State Championship.

A friendship on wheels

Lakhan’s teammate, 16-year-old cyclist Rahul Gurjar, also competed in the cycling event despite his hearing disability. The two athletes forged a strong bond, with Lakhan learning sign language to communicate with Rahul, demonstrating the power of friendship and teamwork.

The games, which began on Friday, will conclude on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and resilience.

Day two of the Punjab State and North Zone Special Olympic Games featured competitions in shot put and the 25m dash. Sunny Kumar from JSS Asha Kiran Hoshiarpur won the gold medal in shot put (male), while Gurnoor Singh from Ek Prayaas Ludhiana took first place in the 25m dash.

Athletes from Himachal Pradesh, Faridkot, and Jalandhar also excelled.