Ludhiana: Attack on police team; four more held

The local police on Monday arrested four persons, including a kisan union leader, in connection with the case regarding a murder bid on a police team by miscreants involved in illegal sand mining.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

With this, a total of 10 people have been arrested in the case.

The four accused have been identified as Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Ugrahan) block president Kuldeep Singh Grewal of Tandimand village, Naresh alias Tota of Sherpur Mand village of Machhiwara, Jarnail Singh alias Rinku and Kulwinder Singh alias Kala of Mand Jhroudi village.

The police have recovered a tractor trolley, 4 motorcycles, 1 car, 7 sticks, a mobile phone and wallet from their possession.

Earlier, on Saturday, the police arrested six accused, including Vedpal, Rishipal, Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, and Gurpreet Singh alias Laddu — all four from Tandimand village in Machhiwara; Manpreet Singh of Mand Jhroudi village in Machhiwara and Gurwinder Singh alias Guddu of Fatehpur in Ropar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal said that two more accused are yet to be arrested in the case.

She said that the Machhiwara police had conducted a raid against illegal mining on July 20 following a tip-off and had seized a tractor trolley loaded with sand from the spot. When the team was heading towards the police station to initiate further proceedings, a group of assailants opened an attack at the police party and also took away the seized trolley while obstructing the police from performing their duty.

A case under sections 307, 379B, 353, 186, 323, 186, 323, 341, 379, 506, 148, and 149 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act was registered against the accused at police station Machhiwara.

The accused Kuldeep, Gagandeep, Gurpreet, Jarnail and Kulwinder are already facing FIRs under various sections. Kulwinder and Gurpreet are facing murder charges. They are out on bail.

