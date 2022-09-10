Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Auto driver among two held for snatching

Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:48 AM IST

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge at CIA Staff 1, said the police arrested the accused auto driver for snatching from the Police Station road following a tip-off. The accused was crossing from the area riding a bike. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
The CIA Staff 1 police arrested two accused, including an auto driver, for snatching in two separate cases. The police have recovered 10 mobile phones and a laptop from their possession.

In the first case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Rajvir Singh, alias Vicky, of Pavittar Nagar of Haibowal.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge at CIA Staff 1, said the police arrested the accused from the Police Station road following a tip-off. The accused was crossing from the area riding a bike.

The police recovered nine mobile phones and a bike from his possession. The inspector added that the accused used to roam around the city and snatch mobile phones from commuters.

A case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at the Haibowal police station.

In the second case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Amandeep Singh Sonu of Jagraon. The police have arrested the accused from Baba Than Singh Chowk. The police have recovered one Apple iPhone 13 max pro and a laptop from his possession.

A case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at the Division Number 3 police station.

