Ludhiana | Awaiting structural evaluation of flats, residents move to temple resthouse
Forced out of their homes after a fire broke out at Swami Vivekanand Vihar Apartments on Thursday evening, several residents sought refuge at the resthouse of the local temple, while others spent the night at their relatives’ homes.
The society has 72 flats, spread across three blocks with 24 apartments each, which cannot be inhabited until the structural integrity of the flats is checked. It is suspected that the gas cylinder explosion caused structural damage to the building. Police teams are manning the entrances to ensure that nobody enters. A fire tender is parked outside the high-rise structure to ensure that the flames are not rekindled.
Constructed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, possession was given to the owners in 2002. The welfare society has been looking after its maintenance ever since. Public Works Department (PWD) and power department officials will check the building.
