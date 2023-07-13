Ludhiana: Awareness drive in flood-affected areas

: In light of the potential health risks in residential areas and villages affected by recent floods, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur has directed the mass media team to raise awareness among the people about disease prevention. The team visited villages along the Koom Kalan and Ratangarh rivers among others to sensitise residents about measures to safeguard their health.

The mass media team distributed ORS packets and necessary medicines to the attendees. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

As part of this initiative, residents of Nurpur Bet and Khaira Bet were provided information on preventing diseases such as skin diseases, intestinal diseases, dengue, malaria, and hepatitis. The team also distributed ORS packets and necessary medicines to the attendees.

During the interaction, the team emphasised the importance of boiling water before consumption, ensuring it is properly cooled down, and consuming fresh and clean food while avoiding stale food and rotten fruits and vegetables. They also stressed the significance of washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before meals to prevent diseases.

“If anyone experiences symptoms related to the aforementioned diseases, they are encouraged to seek medical assistance at the nearest government health facility,” the mass media team said.

