Ludhiana bakery owner fined 20,000 for delivering ant-infested birthday cake

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a city-based bakery owner to pay a compensation of ₹20,000 to Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Mahavir Jain Colony in Haibowal Kalan for delivering a cake infested with ants.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar, he had ordered a cake from Nova Bakery in Haibowal Kalan on February 13, 2021, for his son Kartik’s birthday. The cake was delivered on February 15, 2021, without any receipt.

During the celebration, a guest discovered an ant in a piece of cake and subsequently fell ill after consuming it. Kumar’s son also fell ill and developed a fever, with doctors confirming that their illness was caused by the cake infested by the ants. He was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.himself.

Upon contacting the bakery owner to complain about the cake, Kumar alleged that he was met with misbehaviour.

Consequently, he served a legal notice to the bakery. In defence, the bakery owner’s counsel argued that the cake was fit for human consumption and even produced a report from the Food and Drug Administration officials in Kharar, dated March 9, 2021, which stated no insects were detected in the cake. They also argued that the guests could have fallen ill due to consumption of some other food item.

After careful consideration of both parties’ arguments, however, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued an order on August 11.

The bakery owner has been instructed to pay the compensation of ₹20,000 to Rajinder Kumar within 30 days of receiving the order.

