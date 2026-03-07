Ludhiana: Bank employee booked for embezzling ₹38 lakh

The Division No 3 police have booked a woman employee of a nationalised bank for allegedly embezzling ₹37.78 lakh by manipulating bank accounts and carrying out unauthorised withdrawals. The accused, whose services were already under suspension, had been working at the State Bank of India’s Shingar Cinema Road branch. the police have registered a case under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC against the accused. (HT Photo)

A case was registered against the woman on the complaint of Kamaljit Singh, branch manager of the State Bank of India (SBI), Shingar Cinema Road branch.

According to the complaint, the accused, Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Dugri, had been working at the branch since May 15, 2023. She allegedly misused her official position to manipulate bank accounts and withdraw money through fraudulent transactions.

During internal scrutiny by the bank, it was found that the accused had allegedly withdrawn ₹37,78,707, causing a substantial financial loss to the bank. The matter first came to light on August 26, 2025, when the then branch manager Ravinder Singh was examining the bank’s General Ledger Day (GLD) book.

During the scrutiny, a suspicious cash withdrawal of ₹1.50 lakh dated August 25, 2025 was detected for which no supporting voucher or approval was found in the records. Following this, further scrutiny of the accounts revealed three more suspicious entries dated August 4, August 11 and August 19 in 2025.

The irregularities were immediately reported to the bank’s regional office for further action. During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted in writing that she had withdrawn around ₹6 lakh without authorisation. She later deposited ₹4 lakh back into her account, while the remaining ₹2 lakh already lying in the account was put on hold.

In another written communication, she also allegedly admitted to withdrawing nearly ₹18 lakh through multiple transactions for personal use.The bank’s internal investigation reportedly found that the accused debited money from Branch General Ledger (BGL) accounts, transferred it to a system suspense account and subsequently withdrew the cash.

The transactions were allegedly carried out without generating any bills or vouchers. Based on the findings, the police have registered a case under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC against the accused.

ASI Ravi Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a detailed probe is underway. “The role of any other person involved in the alleged fraud will also be examined,” the ASI added.