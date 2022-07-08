Ludhiana | Barnala resident arrested for possessing illegal weapon

A Barnala resident has been arrested with .30 bore country made pistol, five live cartridges and two magazines.

The accused identified as Balwant Singh of Barnala was arrested at T-point of Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Tushar Gupta said the accused tried to escape the checkpoint on Thursday evening. The police gave him a chase and nabbed him. When frisked, the illegal weapon and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Division number 7 police station, said the accused was produced before court on Friday. The court has sent the accused to two days of police custody for questioning, he said, adding that the accused would be questioned to know from where he had procured the weapon and for what purpose.

A case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

2 women among 3 held with 750g heroin

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested after recovery of 750g heroin and ₹15,000 drug money from their possession.

The accused, identified as Jagtar Chand of Salem Tabri, Jaswinder Kaur of Salem Tabri and Ranjit Kaur of Jalandhar, already have cases of drug peddling registered against them in different police stations.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Tushar Gupta said the accused used to procure heroin from Delhi and supply it to their customers in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused.